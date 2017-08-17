close
Encounter in north Kashmir

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 14:52
Encounter in north Kashmir
Representational image

Srinagar: An encounter broke out today between militants and security forces near the Line of Control in Gurez sector of north Kashmir, officials said.

Security forces noticed some suspicious movement near Bhim Nallah in Gurez area of Bandipora district this morning, the officials said.

They said a gunfight broke out after the militants opened fire towards security forces' positions.

The exchange of firing was going on when reports last came in, the officials said. 

