Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

The gunfight to neutralise the terrorists is underway at Chowgam area of Qazigund.

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in J&amp;K&#039;s Anantnag

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district late on Friday night. The gunfight to neutralise the terrorists is underway at Chowgam area of Qazigund.

 

More details awaited

Jammu and KashmirEncounterAnantnag district

