Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, 3 terrorists trapped

Three terrorists have reportedly been trapped, said news agency ANI.

Representational image

Srinagar: An encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Three terrorists have reportedly been trapped, said news agency ANI.

The gunfight has been initiated in the district's Kokernag area following a tip-off.

More details awaited.

Jammu and KashmirAnantnag districtKokernag

