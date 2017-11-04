Energy challenges: Indian MPs visit Chicago University, meet experts

New Delhi: Seeking to facilitate knowledge exchange to accelerate solutions for India's diverse energy challenges, a week-long visit to a US university was organised for parliamentarians from different political parties from the country, the varsity said on Saturday.

As part of a programme, MPs from six states visited the University of Chicago October 28 to November 3.

"Hosted by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC-India) and the Climate Parliament, the visit was aimed at facilitating knowledge exchange to accelerate solutions for India's diverse energy challenges," the university said in a statement.

As part of an MoU, the EPIC-India and the Climate Parliament have been working towards building the capacity of Indian MPs for confronting various energy and environmental challenges, it said.

The EPIC is confronting the global energy challenge by working to ensure that energy markets provide access to reliable, affordable energy, while limiting environmental and social damages.

The delegation of MPs consisting of Riti Pathak, Rakesh Singh and Sanjay Jaiswal of the BJP; Kalikesh N Singh Deo and Prabhas Kumar Singh of Biju Janata Dal; Vincent Pala of the Congress, Vandana Chavan of the NCP and Vivek Gupta of the All India Trinamool Congress met experts from various departments including the Booth School of Business, Harris School of Public Policy, at the university.

"It's been a wonderful experience and exposure for us and it is great to see the kind of evidence-based research that is going on, especially in the Indian context," Kalikesh N Singh Deo, Lok Sabha member from Bolangir in Odisha, said.

"A lot of that is extremely useful for us as policymakers and to the government," he said.