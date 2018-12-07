Enforcement Directorate raids 3 locations connected to Robert Vadra's close aide

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday reached three locations in the national capital connected to close aides of Robert Vadra.

Vadra's company lawyer said that the ED team locked people of Skylight Hospitality. Nobody was allowed to go inside, the lawyer said. "Is this nazism? Is this jail?" he added.

The lawyer also said that the ED is framing, planting and fabricating evidence as they have not found any evidence against them.

"It has been 4.5 years and they found nothing, so now they are locking us outside and planting and fabricating evidence," the lawyer added.

Raids were also held at locations in Bengaluru. ED has evidence that the persons being raided had received money in their bank accounts from defence suppliers, news agency ANI reported.

According to the ED, Vadra-owned Skylight Hospitality had purchased 69.55 hectares of land for Rs 72 lakh and then sold it to Allegeny Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore, earning a profit of Rs 4.43 crore.

Vadra is Congress' chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law and was summoned by ED in connection with Bikaner land deal case.

Vadra had earlier reacted to ED summons and termed it as a relentless "political witch-hunt".

"The political witch-hunt carries on unceasingly with government departments clearly operating on an agenda to besmirch my dignity and reputation," Vadra`s statement said, claiming that he was being asked for the same set of documents, which has already been furnished before.

"It is indeed strange that I was asked for the very same documents once again even though they had already been furnished over the last few years.

"In fact it is even stranger that I was sent another summons within 24 hours without the agency even perusing the latest set of 600 documents supplied to them.

"My lawyer has been compelled to appear in Jaipur once more today (Wednesday)(no surprise that this is just two days before the polling in Rajasthan).

"The authorities know perfectly well that there is no case to proceed against me," he said.

Vadra claimed the summons were aimed at distracting the public and said: "This is nothing but a politically motivated, malicious and baseless prosecution."

The summons were issued in connection with an ongoing probe into the 2012 alleged scam in the purchase of land in Kolayat area of Bikaner.

The agency registered a criminal case under the Money Laundering Act in 2015, taking cognizance of a case filed by the Rajasthan Police following forgery allegations.

