Enforcement Directorate seizes RJD leader Misa Bharti's farmhouse

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday seized a farmhouse belonging to Misa Bharti – Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Lalu Prasad's daughter. The probe agency had procured the order of possession from the adjudicating authority.

In December 2017, the agency filed charge sheet against Bharti and her husband in a money laundering case.

The ED had earlier attached a Delhi farmhouse in connection with money laundering probe against Bharti and her husband, Shailesh Kumar. The farmhouse, located at 26, Palam Farms in south Delhi's Bijwasan area was attached provisionally under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"It was purchased using Rs 1.2 crore involved in money laundering in the year 2008-09," the ED had alleged then.

In January 2018, the ED had summoned Rahul Yadav, another son-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad on allegations of giving a loan of Rs one crore to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi.

Rahul Yadav is the husband of Lalu Prasad's fourth daughter Ragini.

Lalu Prasad is currently lodged in Ranchi's Birsa Munda jail after being convicted in cases of fodder scam.

On January 6, the RJD chief was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail by a special CBI court in Ranchi.

The court convicted Lalu Prasad and 15 others on December 23 in the case relating to the multi-million-rupee scam.

The CBI court had acquitted another former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra and five others in the case, relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar district treasury between 1990 and 1994 in then undivided Bihar.

