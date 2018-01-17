Ensure Haj subsidy funds are used for minority development, Congress' Ahmed Patel writes to MA Naqvi

NEW DELHI: A day after the central government scrapped the Haj subsidy, Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday wrote a letter to Minority Affairs Minister MA Naqvi asking him to spend the funds for the development of minorities, as directed by Supreme Court in its 2012 order.

"I hope this reduction in outlay by nearly Rs 200 crore has been matched by an increased investment in the welfare of the community, as mandated by Supreme Court," Patel wrote in the letter.

Here 's what he wrote in the letter:

"I wish to bring to your notice the Central government's recent decision to withdraw subsidy granted to airlines on account of the Hajj in accordance with the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court vide its order in 2012.

While I welcome the implementation of the Supreme Court's order, I would like to point out that Hon'ble Supreme Court had also mandated that the saving accrued from the gradual reduction - to eventual elimination in 10 years - in the Hajj subsidy must be deployed towards the socio-economic welfare of the community.

The Government in its wisdom has chosen to reduce the subsidy and eventually eliminate it, four years ahead of the 2022 deadline. Available records show that between 2014 and 2017, the Central Government's grant for Hajj has been reduced from Rs 401 cr to Rs 200 cr. I sincerely hope that this reduction in outlay by nearly Rs 200 cr has been matched by the Hon'ble Supreme Court. I hope that the Ministry has implemented the guidelines of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in letter and spirit and if possible share details of such expenditure."