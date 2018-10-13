हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan plays King Janak at Delhi's Ramleela event

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday took part at a Ramlila event in Delhi. 

Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan plays King Janak at Delhi&#039;s Ramleela event
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@drharshvardhan

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday took part at a Ramlila event in Delhi. 

Donning traditional silk costumes, a gleaming crown and speaking chaste Hindi, Vardhan assumed a role of legendary king Janak of Mithila. 

At the event, he communicated the importance of cleaning environment. 

The Environment Minister tried his hand in acting at the popular Ramleela depicting the life of Lord Rama organised by the Luv Kush committee in the sprawling grounds of the Red Fort.

The minister was almost unrecognisable with an imperial moustache, make-up and royal attire.

He took to Twitter and posted a series of Tweets:

 

 

As he delivered his dialogues on the mega stage, Harsh Vardhan slipped in the message about the clean environment. 

In a conversation with Lord Rama, his character said, "I know you wish to live in a natural environment."

And, if air remains clean and pure, it will lead to a healthy life, he said.

Before, the start of the programme, the minister also tweeted that he was going to play the role of King Janak, father of Sita.

Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has also performed in previous Ramlila here, among others. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
DelhiRam-LeelaHarsh VardhanUnion Minister

