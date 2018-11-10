हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EPCA

EPCA extends ban on construction activities, industries and entry of heavy vehicles till Nov 12

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Saturday wrote to Delhi Chief Secretary urging to extend the ban on industries using coal and biomass in the national capital due to high pollution levels.

EPCA extends ban on construction activities, industries and entry of heavy vehicles till Nov 12
Image Courtesy: ANI

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Saturday wrote to Delhi Chief Secretary urging to extend the ban on industries using coal and biomass in the national capital due to high pollution levels.

EPCA also asked to extend the ban on entry of truck traffic to Delhi (except essential commodities) and ban on construction activities till November 12.

EPCA also asked to extend the closure ban of Mundka Industrial area till November 12. The authority said that the decision was taken based on a visit to Mundka where massive amounts of industrial waste were found, news agency ANI reported. 

The bans were extended by the Supreme Court-appointed agency on the recommendations of a Central Pollution Control Board-led task force, which reviews the national capital's air quality. 

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had informed EPCA on November 9 that given the prevailing adverse conditions these measures will remain implemented till November 12, when it will further review the situation & inform the latter accordingly.

"It was observed that PM2.5 concentrations have been exceeding 300 ug/m3. As such the 'severe +' situation has continued for 37 hrs. Therefore, the task force recommends that ban on construction activities, industries using coal and biomass and entry of trucks, which are in force, should continue till November 12, 2018," the task force has recommended to the EPCA.

PM2.5 are particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres. 

The ban on construction activities and industries using coal and biomass was imposed till Saturday and that on entry of heavy vehicles till Sunday.

The Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) agreed to the recommendations of the task force and has directed authorities to extend the ban till November 12.

"The EPCA has written to authorities concerned to extend the ban on construction activities, industries using coal and biomass and entry of trucks till November 12," a member of the agency said.

Special emphasis has also been given to extend the closure of the Mundka industrial area where during inspection massive amounts of industrial waste was found, he said.

Delhi-NCR recorded its worst air quality a day after Diwali. The air quality index was 642 and in the 'severe' category. 

On Friday, the air quality remained at 'severe' and improved to 'very poor' category only on Saturday. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
EPCAPollutionAir pollutionDelhi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close