EPS and OPS inch towards final AIADMK merger today; Sasikala likely to be ousted

A merger between EPS and OPS faction is likely today around.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 10:20
CHENNAI: A merger between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS)-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) faction and O Panneerselvam (OPS)-led AIADMK faction is likely today.

EPS-led AIADMK is also likely to pass a resolution nullifying V K Sasikala's appointment as the party general secretary, a key clause demanded by OPS faction for a merger. On August 10, the EPS faction passed a resolution cancelling the appointment of T T V Dhinakaran as party deputy general secretary.

The merger may take place at noon, said sources. A meeting announcement could be made shortly.

Following the formal announcement of merger, the cabinet may be reshuffled inducting Panneerselvam as the Deputy Chief Minister and some of his faction members.

 

On Thursday, August 17, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced a judicial probe into the death of AIADMK matron Jayalalithaa or Amma.

After Amma's death in December 2016, Sasikala took over the party, angling for chief minister's post, forcing OPS' resignation. However, she was sentenced to a four-year jail term for corruption, effectively putting an end to all her plans. Before going to jail, she named EPS as the new chief minister and her nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, the AIADMK's number No 2.

This led to a rift within the party with both EPS and OPS forming their own AIADMK factions.

EPS OPS AIADMK merger

