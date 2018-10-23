Even I cannot enter Zoroastrian temple: Smriti Irani clarifies 'blood soaked pad' remark

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani has issued a clarification after controversy over her remark on entry of women in temples. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the minister alleged that a “propaganda” had been launched, using her as a “bait”.

Smriti pointed that even she was not allowed to enter a fire temple to pray despite being married to a practising Zoroastrian. She said that she had never objected to the same, citing that other Parsi or non Parsi menstruating women never go to fire temple irrespective of their age.

In a chain of tweets, the Union minister said, “Since many people are talking about my comments – let me comment on my comment. As a practising Hindu married to a practising Zoroastrian I am not allowed to enter a fire temple to pray.”

“I respect that stand by Zoroastrian community / priests and do not approach any court for a right to pray as a mother of 2 Zoroastrian children. Similarly Parsi or non Parsi menstruating women irrespective of age DO NOT go to a Fire Temple,” she said.

Hitting out at her critics, Smriti alleged that her remark was being used for the sake of propaganda. She tweeted, “These are 2 factual statements. Rest of the propaganda / agenda being launched using me as bait is well just that ... bait.”

“As far as those who jump the gun regarding women visiting friend’s place with a sanitary napkin dipped in menstrual blood — I am yet to find a person who ‘takes’ a blood soaked napkin to ‘offer’ to any one let alone a friend”.

“But what fascinates me though does not surprise me is that as a woman I am not free to have my own point of view. As long as I conform to the ‘liberal’ point of view I’m acceptable. How Liberal is that ??”

Speaking at an event earlier, the minister had said that the right to pray does not mean the right to desecrate.

Referring to the Supreme Court verdict on the issue, she had said, "I am nobody to speak against the Supreme Court verdict as I am a serving cabinet minister. But just plain common sense is that would you carry a napkin seeped with menstrual blood and walk into a friend's house. You would not. And would you think it is respectful to do the same when you walk into the house of god? That is the difference. I have the right to pray, but no right to desecrate. That is the difference that we need to recognise and respect."