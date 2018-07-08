हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Even lord Ram would not have been able to prevent rape incidents, says BJP MLA

Surendra Narayan Singh had earlier landed in soup for making statements like "prostitutes are better than government staffs", and blaming parents and smart-phones for rising rape incidents.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Narayan Singh has triggered a controversy by saying that even lord Ram would not have been able to put an end to the rising incidents of rape. The MLA from Uttar Pradesh termed crimes like rape and “natural pollution”.

"I can say this with full confidence that even lord Ram will not be able to prevent such instances. This is natural pollution, which has not left anybody untouched. It is people’s responsibility to treat others as their family, as their sisters. We can only control it through values, not the constitution," said the BJP MLA, when asked about the rising rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh.

In the recent past, he came out in support of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is an accused in the Unnao rape case and currently lodged in a jail in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. Backing Sengar, the MLA had then said that no one could rape a mother of three children.

"I am speaking from psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar)," he had told news agency ANI.

Referring to the custodial death of the alleged victim, Singh had further said, "Yes maybe her father was thrashed by some people but I refuse to believe rape charge."

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a charge-sheet against the five accused in the death case of the father of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped last year in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

