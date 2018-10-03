Even Opposition can't oppose Ram temple openly as deity is revered by majority: RSS chief

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Even Opposition can&#039;t oppose Ram temple openly as deity is revered by majority: RSS chief

HARIDWAR: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that even opposition parties cannot openly oppose the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya as the deity is revered by the country's majority.

''Even opposition parties cannot openly oppose a Ram temple in Ayodhya as they are aware the deity is revered by a majority of Indians. But certain things take time," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief made these remarks while speaking at a function held at Patanjali Yogpeeth on Monday.

During his speech, Bhagwat reaffirmed that the Sangh Pariwar and the ruling BJP are committed to constructing a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Bhagwat, however, said that it will take some time.

The RSS chief said a government doing a good job for the people should remain in office, while also mentioning that saints and seers have no limitations.

''Every government has its limitations and has to perform within those constraints. However, saints and seers are beyond such limitations and they should work for the uplift of religion, country and society,'' the RSS chief said.

On his turn, yoga guru Baba Ramdev said sadhus will succeed where ministers and the rich often fail.

"The ministers and the rich must realise that saints and seers are more capable than them, that they can succeed where they often fail," the yoga guru said. 

The event was organised to commemorate the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

(With Agency inputs)

