Evening news at a glance: April 14, 2018

Top headlines of the day:

1. Unnao rape case: Allahabad High Court directs CBI to arrest BJP MLA Sengar

The court directed the CBI to carry out the investigation in the Unnao rape case in accordance with law and to consider filing an application for cancellation of bail granted to other accused in the case. Read more



2. CWG 2018, Gold Coast: India's Gold rush continues, tally swells to 42

Here is the current medal count from the 21st edition of the 2018 CWG in Australia's Gold Coast. Read more



3. PM Modi surprises metro commuters, inaugurates Ambedkar Memorial

The Prime Minister boarded the metro at Lok Kalyan Marg station to reach 26, Alipur Road, where he inaugurated Dr Ambedkar National Memorial. Read more



4. After Congress's chole bhature controversy, BJP leaders caught on camera snacking during fast

The two MLAs from Pune were caught on camera eating snacks at Jungli Maharaj road where all party leaders from the district had gathered to observe the nationwide fast on Thursday. Read more

5. Infosys Q4 results: Revenue rises to Rs 18,000 crore, net profit up 2.4%

Tech giant reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3,690 crore year-on-year in line with market estimates; revenue rose by 5.6% in the last quarter of FY2018. Read more

6. 'Wink' girl Priya Prakash is back with new 'eyebrow' raising video—Watch

A fan page on Instagram posted the latest video featuring Priya and her co-star Roshan. Read more



7. Earth to be destroyed in 10 days: Doomsday expert provides new date, adds more spectacular elements

Check back here for detailed coverage the next day. Read more

