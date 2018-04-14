Evening news at a glance: April 14, 2018

Top headlines of the day

Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sent to 7-day police custody

After 17 hours of interrogation, the CBI arrested the BJP legislator on Friday night.



Commonwealth Games 2018: India's medal winners on Day 10

India had a field day on Day 10 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Saturday, winning 17 medals in all - their biggest haul in a day so far at the event.



IPL 2018 KKR vs SRH scores update: Bhuvneshwar returns as Hyderabad bowl

Follow the KKR-SRH match from the 2018 Indian Premier League here.



Indian Navy's unmanned aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar

The aircraft was on a routine surveillance mission when it lost datalink communication with the Ground Station.



PM Modi gifts pair of slippers to a tribal woman in Bijapur - Watch

PM Modi is the first Prime Minister who has visited the tribal district of Bijapur.



#MyStretMyprotest: This Sunday, Bengaluru to raise voice against Unnao, Kathua rapists

Bengalureans are known to make their voices known each time the moral fabric of society and that of the country at large, is at risk. The Unnao and Kathua rape cases have shook the entire country and Bengalureans are being urged to make their anger known.

Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her desire to get married again!–Watch video

Both Kareena and Manushi look absolutely stunning in the video.