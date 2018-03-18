Evening news at a glance: March 18, 2018

Top news on Sunday evening:

1. Rahul Gandhi's speech at Congress Plenary, rhetoric of a loser: BJP

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders lashed out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for mocking Narendra Modi-led Centre at the Congress plenary session on Sunday. Read more

2. 'Modi's maya': Rahul Gandhi lashes out at Centre for failing the poor

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP is the voice of an organisation but the Congress is the voice of a nation. Read more

3. Soon, CCTV cameras and WiFi in all trains: Railway minister Piyush Goyal

The announcement comes 2 days after Railways decided to remove all LCD screens from Tejas and Shatabdi Express. Read more

4. IND vs BAN Live: In-form India to face resilient Bangladesh in final

A bitter, yet intense rivalry is expected to produce a cracker of a contest when a confident India take on a fiery Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series on Sunday. Read more



5. Rahul Dravid duped by Bengaluru-based firm of crores, files police complaint

Rahul Dravid claimed in his complaint that he invested Rs 20 crore in the company on the assurance of higher returns, but did not even get back the principal amount that he had invested. Read more

6. Sidhuism at Congress Plenary: One-liner on fellow Sardarji MMS cracks up Sonia

'Aap sardaar bhi hain aur asardaar bhi hain', said the cricketer-turned-politician. Read more

7. Sunil Grover fires back at Kapil Sharma, says 'stayed silent to keep your dignity intact'

The spat between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma is not ending anytime soon. Read more

8. 'Maa' Rekha pens heartful letter to Aishwarya Rai

Rekha pens heartwarming letter as Aishwarya Rai completes 2 decades in film industry. Read more