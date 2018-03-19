Evening news at a glance: March 19, 2018

Top headlines on Monday evening:

1. The Mohammed Shami case: Pakistani 'friend' Alishba finally breaks silence

Among all the allegations by Mohammed Shami's wife against him, the most damning one for the cricketer was his involvement with a Pakistani girl. Read more



2. Fake passport to Dawood-aide Farooq Takla? CBI may investigate

Takla, who provided cover and support to Dawood in Dubai for several years, was reportedly issued a passport under the guise of one Mushtaq Mohammed Miyan in February of 2011. Read more



3. Karnataka gives separate religion status to the Lingayat community, to approach Centre

The Cabinet will now forward its recommendation to the Centre. Read more



4. Now, Kejriwal apologises to Gadkari, files joint plea to withdraw defamation case

Following the development, Kejriwal and Gadkari filed a joint application for seeking of withdrawn of the defamation case in Delhi's Patiala House Court. Read more



5. Kerala MP’s wife Nisha Jose alleges sexual harassment in memoir, sparks row

Without naming anyone, Nisha, wife of parliamentarian Jose Mani, has alleged that another politician from Kerala “crossed the Lakshman Rekha”. Read more



6. No pyaar with hookah bar! Punjab government imposes permanent ban

The state government has decided temporary orders forbidding establishments from offering hookah - or water pipes - is not a very effective way of controlling tobacco use. Read more



7. Watch: Dinesh Karthik's last-ball six you can't stop living over and over

When Dinesh Karthik strode in to bat during the Nidahas Trophy Final against Bangladesh on Sunday, India needed 34 off 12 balls to win. The wicketkeeper-batsman faced eight of those deliveries hitting 29 not out, including a six off the final ball, to take India to a famous win. Read more

8. Janhvi Kapoor thanks Madhuri Dixit for stepping into Sridevi's shoes in 'Shiddat'

The film will be directed by Abhishek Varman of '2 States' fame. Read more