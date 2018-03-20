Evening news at a glance: March 20, 2018

Top headlines on Tuesday evening:

1. Delhi Police arrests JNU professor accused of sexual harassment

The Delhi Police had registered eight FIRs against JNU professor Atul Johri of alleged sexual misconduct.

2. No stone unturned to trace them: PM Modi on death of 39 Indians in Iraq

'Every Indian grieves with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul,' said the PM.

3. Harjit Masih's story of fleeing from IS false, was kept in protective custody: Swaraj

Masih claims to have escaped from the clutches of Islamic State (IS) captivity in Iraq in June 2014.

4. RSS, BJP signalled cadres to destroy statues of leaders, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress chief accused the BJP and the RSS of encouraging the "tearing down of Lenin statues in Tripura".

5. Horrific: Refused gold earrings, Pakistan man mutilates wife's genitalia

The victim's family has said that the couple used to fight often because they were unable to conceive.

6. Did Shakib Al Hasan break the dressing room door after Bangladesh win?

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan apparently broke the glass door in the wake of the Tigers' win against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Nidahas T20 tri-series at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

7. Alia Bhatt injured on the sets of 'Brahmastra', may return to Mumbai soon

Alia is currently shooting in Bulgaria for Ayan Mukerji's film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She has reportedly been advised to take rest and may not be able to shoot for 15 days.

8 'Kundali Bhagya' actress Shraddha Arya's 'towel dance' goes horribly wrong

Watch viral video