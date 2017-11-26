Every Hindu couple should have 4 children to stabilise Hindu population, says Swami Govind Dev Giri at VHP'S dharma sansad

UDIPI: At a meeting of top Hindu religious leaders in Udipi, senior seer Swami Govind Dev Giri stressed on the need to increase the population of Hindus and to check "demographic imbalance."

He said that "every Hindu couple should have four children so that the Hindu population is stabilised" till the Uniform Civil Code is implemented to check "demographic imbalance".

He was speaking at the All India Dharma Sansad which is a congregation of top Hindu religious leaders where issues of faith and society, among others are discussed. The event has been organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad in Udupi, in coastal Karnataka.

#WATCH Udupi: Swami Govind Dev Giri says 'Every Hindu couple should have four children,so that Hindu population is stabilized ' (25/11/17) pic.twitter.com/vAkZGF6XJ1 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2017

Calling for 'universal access to temples, graveyards and other sites for all communities', he had said that there should be 'no distinction between castes'.

Noting that India had lost territories wherever Hindu population was reduced, he said that the two-child policy should not be restricted to Hindus alone.

Speaking on the raging issue of cow-vigilantism, Giriji also said some criminals were settling personal scores under the guise of 'Gau Rakshaks'.

"Gau Rakshaks are peace loving people. They have been defamed by some vested interests. Some criminals are settling scores under the guise of Gau Rakshaks," he said.