Bhima-Koregaon raids: Evidence prove Maoists planning 'another Rajiv Gandhi-like incident', says Maharashtra police

MUMBAI: Evidence collected clearly establishes the link between arrested activists with Maoist organisations and Communist Party of India (Maoist), said Maharashtra police while addressing the media over the recent Bhima-Koregaon raids.

“Evidence collected so far clearly establishes links of Arrested activists with Maoist organisations,” said PB Singh, ADG, Maharashtra Police on Friday.

Giving a low down of the entire exercise since the Bhima-Koregaon incident in January this year, Singh said, “Case was registered on 8 Jan about an incident of 31 Dec 2017 where hate speeches were delivered. Sections were imposed for spreading hatred. Investigation was conducted. Almost all the accused were associated with Kabir Kala Manch.”

“Investigation revealed that a big controversy was being plotted by Maoist organisations. The accused were helping them to take their goals forward. A terrorist organisation was also involved. On 17 May, sections under Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act were imposed,” added Singh.

The ADG added that the evidence recovered clearly establishes their roles with Maoists and that the activists spoke of planning "some big action" which would attract attention, which could eventually lead to chaos.

The Pune Police on Tuesday arrested Left-wing activists Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha, and raided the homes of several others as part of their probe into the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave in Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune on December 31 last year.

The Supreme Court, after being approached by some prominent people challenging the arrests, ordered yesterday that the five activists be kept under house arrest till September 6.