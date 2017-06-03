close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 11:33
EVM challenge for political parties: CPI(M), NCP participate

New Delhi: The EVM challenge was conducted by the Election Commission of India on Saturday.

Only two political parties Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Nationalist Congress Party participated in the EVM challenge programme of EC.

The poll panel decvided to hold the EVM challenge after the Uttarakhand High Court rejected a petition for staying the EVM challenge in which the NCP and the CPI-M have consented to participate.

For the purpose of the challenge, 14 voting machines have been brought from three states.

The Bharat Electronics Limited team at present is givinbg a detailed demo of EVMs and VVPAT machines to CPI(M) and NCP members.

Certain political parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress had cast aspersions on the credibility and integrity of EVMs that were used in the recently held General Assembly Elections of five states namely Punjab, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in Feb-Mar 2017.

