Ex-Raw chief Dulat backs former ISI chief as Pakistan fumes over 'The Spy Chronicles'

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat has come out in defence of former ISI chief Asad Durrani, with whom he recently co-authored a book on various aspects concerning ties between India and Pakistan. Reacting to the book ‘The Spy Chronicles’, Pakistani authorities have put Durrani on Exit Control List, due to which he is not allowed to leave the country.

Backing Durrani over the content of the book, Dulat told news agency ANI, “Things written in book are his (Asad Durrani) memories. Even former foreign secretary of Pakistan, Riaz Mohammad Khan, said that 26/11 Mumbai attacks destroyed Pakistan's credibility in Kashmir. If a former foreign secretary can get away with it, why not ISI chief?”

Terming the move by Pakistan to place Durrani on Exit Control List as “unfortunate”, Dulat said that the book does not make any fresh revelation. “His views are well-known. There are no new things in the book (The Spy Chronicles). This is very unfortunate that such things are being done to Asad Durrani,” he said.

This came even as Pakistan-based Dawn News reported that the Pakistan Army has set up a court of inquiry to probe the collaboration between Durrani and Dulat for the book.

Official spokesperson of Pakistan armed forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor also confirmed in a tweet that Durrani was asked to explain his position on the book. He posted on microblogging site Twitter, “Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Retired was called at GHQ today to explain his position on recently launched book ‘Spy Chronicles’. A formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving Lt Gen has been ordered to probe the matter in detail. Competent authority approached to place his name on ECL.”

The former heads of the intelligence agencies of both the countries have talked a range of issues between India and Pakistan. Among the sensitive issued touched upon by them in their book are Kashmir, 26/11 Mumbai attacks and role of ISI and RAW.