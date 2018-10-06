Ex-SP spokesperson alleges attack by Bajrang Dal members, says 'total mobocracy in UP'

Lucknow: Former Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Pankhuri Pathak on Saturday said that she and her team members were allegedly attacked by Bajrang Dal activists when they were trying to meet families of the two persons who were killed in a 'fake' encounter in Aligarh.

Mustaqeem and Naushad, who carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 each on their heads, were killed in an encounter with police in Harduaganj area here on September 20.

Taking to Twitter, the ex-SP spokesperson said, "Leader of the Bajrang Dal Mob that attacked me. First they tried provoking us, when that did not happen they attacked. The attack on us was preplanned. Will @Uppolice @myogiadityanath @dgpup dare to arrest these people ? Total mobocracy in the state !"

Along with her tweet, the ex-SP spokesperson shared a video and tagged the handles of the state police, chief minister and the DGP while daring them to arrest the alleged attackers.

Pathak alleged that while she was returning from Atrauli at least three members of her team were assaulted and injured by alleged Bajrang Dal activists who attacked them 'in the presence of the police' and also stoned their cars.

Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

She added, "We were warned not to come back to Atrauli. We are not reporting this matter to the Aligarh police because we have no faith left in them. We are returning to Delhi and will decide our future course of action in this matter."

Pathak further said, "Our only objective in meeting the families of those who were killed in police encounter last month was to ascertain on humanitarian grounds whether they facing any sort of harassment."

Despite several efforts no senior district police official was available for comment.

Meanwhile, a senior office bearer of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (western UP) termed the allegations levelled by Pathak as "completely false and baseless".

