Exclusive: With eye on polls, BJP to organise five conceptual Kumbh Melas in 2019

New Delhi: Ahead of the all-important Lok Sabha elections next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to organise five conceptual Kumbh Melas across Uttar Pradesh in 2019.

The party plans to organise Kumbh Melas in Ayodhya, Kashi, Vrindavan Mathura, Allahabad and Lucknow. Each of these would have different theme and focus.

While the Ayodhya Kumbh will focus on social harmony, the theme at Kashi would be environment, at Vrindavan Mathura would be women empowerment, at Allahabad would be Indian tourism and youth would be in focus at Lucknow's conceptual Kumbh.

Through these, BJP and UP government would also highlight the significance of Kumbh 2019 - its history as well as relevance in current times. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several RSS leaders are expected to be present at each of the five conceptual Kumbh Melas.

According to sources, the responsibility of organising these has been given to party's national joint-secretary Shivprakash, UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and Sanjeev Singh, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to CM Adityanath.