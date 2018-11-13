Exercise Indra 2018: India-Russia joint military exercise to begin on November 18

A joint military exercise between Indian and Russia will begin on 18 November at the Babina Field Firing Ranges, Babina Military Station. The Exercise Indra 2018 will be focused on combating insurgency and will be held under the aegis of United Nations (UN).

Company sized contingents of the 5th Army of the Russian Federation and a Mechanised Infantry Battalion of India will participate in the training exercise which will continue for eleven days. It would include induction and de-induction of the Russian contingent. The training will be supervised by a joint directing panel comprising of senior officials of both the national contingents.

The aim of the exercise is to practice joint planning and conduct to enhance interoperability of the two Armies in the peace keeping/enforcement environment under the aegis of the UN. It focuses on training on enhancing team building, special tactical level operations such as Cordon and Search, house intervention, handling and neutralisation of Improvised Explosive Devices and integrated employment of force multipliers.

The primary focus of the tactical field exercise is to share best practices amongst the militaries and hone existing skills of the troops in the backdrop of interoperability between the two Armies in the peace keeping/enforcement environment. The topics chosen for the exercise are both live and contemporary affecting both the nation alike.

The tenth exercise in the series of Exercise Indra is aimed at sending a strong message to the world with an intent of appreciation of interoperability between Indian and Russian Armies for joint tactical level operations in the peace keeping/enforcement environment.