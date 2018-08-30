हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
INS Sahyadri

Exercise Kakadu 2018: INS Sahyadri reaches Darwin for multi-nation maritime engagement

INS Sahyadri is under Captain Shantanu Jha and would participate in the naval exercise which are aimed at strengthening mutual confidence among regional navies.

File photo of INS Sahyadri. (Courtesy: Twitter/@indiannavy)

New Delhi: INS Sahyadri reached Darwin in Australia on Thursday to take part in Exercise Kakadu 2018 - a multi-nation maritime engagement which would help in closely engaging with regional partners.

INS Sahyadri is under Captain Shantanu Jha and would participate in the naval exercise which are aimed at strengthening mutual confidence among regional navies. It would also allow INS Sahyadri undertake multinational maritime activities ranging from constabulary operations to high-end maritime warfare in a combined environment, aimed at enhancing interoperability and development of common understanding of procedures for maritime operations.

Exercise Kakadu first took place in 1993 and is considered a premier multilateral regional maritime engagement exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and supported by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). This year, it began on Wednesday (August 29) and will take place till 15th of September.  23 warships, one submarine, 45 aircraft, 250 marines and approximately 52 foreign staff from over 25 countries are participating.

