Exercise Peace Mission: IAF fighters ready for historic joint drill in Russia

"New place, new environment, different language," the Indian Air Force tweeted as it reached Russia to take part in the historic Peace Mission Exercise. The joint exercise is being conducted by Central Military Commission of Russia from 22 August to 29 August at Chebarkul town in Chelyabinsk in Russia.

#ExercisePeaceMission: New place, new environment, different language. But it took just a few moments to start understanding each other. Conversation between Constantine and the Indian Air Force crew very quickly dispensed with the need for interpreters. pic.twitter.com/13p7q59b2L — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 20, 2018

The Indian contingent of 200 personnel primarily includes troops from infantry and affiliated arms and services along with Indian Air Force. Ahead of the staff phase of the drill that begins on Wednesday, the IAF tweeted: "Even though the aircraft are resting, the maintenance crew can't afford to slacken their vigil. Air-warriors tend to the Mighty Jet at Shagol Russia and got an opportunity to exchange ideas."

#ExercisePeaceMission: Even though the aircraft are resting, the maintenance crew can't afford to slacken their vigil. Air-warriors tend to the Mighty Jet at Shagol Russia and got an opportunity to exchange ideas pic.twitter.com/5oekiLyP7p — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 20, 2018

Peace Mission Exercise is conducted biennially for member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). India's participation in the exercise is a historic occasion as this is the first time that the country is taking part after becoming a full member of the SCO in June 2017. This exercise marks a major milestone in the multilateral relations of SCO member nations.

The exercise will involve tactical level operations in an international counter-insurgency or counter-terrorism environment under SCO Charter.

To prepare the Indian contingent for the exercise, the personnel have been put through a strenuous training schedule which included firing, heliborne operations, combat conditioning, tactical operations and house intervention drills.

During the staff phase of the exercise which will be conducted from 22 August to 28 August, the Indian contingent will establish a Joint Staff Headquarters and conduct a staff exercise prior to the evolution of a joint operational plan.

The field training phase of the exercise will be conducted on 29 August which will encompass live firing by air, attack helicopters, artillery, infantry combat vehicles and infantry weapons. The closing ceremony will be conducted on 29 August 2018.

The joint exercise aims at strengthening mutual confidence, interoperability and enabling the exchange of best practices among armed forces of SCO nations.