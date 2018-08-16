Exercise Pitch Black 2018: IAF shares iconic photo, asks Twitterati to identify aircraft

DARWIN, AUSTRALIA: With just a day remaining for the mammoth air exercise Pitch Black 2018 to end, the Indian Air Force took to Twitter to share an iconic black and white image of two aircraft, asking people to identify the jets.

“#PictureOfTheDay: The Jets in the Air passing by, fuels an adrenaline rush that cannot be simulated by anything but - Speed, Sound & Power of a Jet Engine. Can you identify the jets in the Picture?” shared the IAF.

#PictureOfTheDay: The Jets in the Air passing by, fuels an adrenaline rush that cannot be simulated by anything but - Speed, Sound & Power of a Jet Engine. Can you identify the jets in the Picture ?#ExPitchBlack18 pic.twitter.com/XWQSKEq5kD — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 16, 2018

The photo shows a Sukhoi Su-30MKI on the ground and an F/A-18 Hornet in the sky.

The Indian contingent, participating in the Excercise Pitch Black in Australia, is being led by Group Captain CUV Rao and includes a Garud Team, four SU-30 MKI, one X C-130 and a X C-17 aircraft.

Last week, the IAF shared a video on Su-30MKI carrying out night flying operations to familiarise themselves with the local night flying procedures.

Earlier, the IAF participated in the biggest flypast in Exercise Pitch Black’s history. The IAF 4xSu-30MKI (Flankers) teamed up with Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF's) 4xF-18F (Super Hornets) to mesmerise viewers on Mindil Beach, Darwin, during a 90-minute air display.

Operation Pitch Black, one of the biggest exercises of its kinds, will continue till August 17. More than 140 aircraft and 4000 personnel from several countries are participating in the Operation Pitch Black in Australia.