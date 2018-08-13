Exercise Pitch Black 2018: Super Hercules C-130J in action, IAF and French force exchange sorties

DARWIN: Indian Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules displayed its might in the Aussie skies during the ongoing multinational air exercise Pitch Black 2018, one of the biggest exercises of its kinds in the world.

Taking to Twitter, the IAF shared a video of the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules prepping and participating in the exercise.

“#ExPitchBlack18 : C-130J Super Hercules- four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft, capable of using unprepared runways to take-off & land. The versatile machine undertakes a variety of roles, including airborne assault. Glimpses of ACTION in Southern Hemisphere!!!” wrote IAF on the micro-blogging platform.

Later, the IAF also shared images of its joint exchange sorties with French Air Force. “#ExPitchBlack18 : Glimpses of Indian Air Force & French Air Force, interaction & exchange sorties. We are Working as One Team!!!,” tweeted the IAF.

On Saturday, the IAF contingent member flew onboard with French Rafale fighter aircraft, as part of the exchange sorties during the Integration Training week of Exercise Pitch Black in Australia.

The IAF took to Twitter to share , "We are working together as a team & learning from each other."

An IAF contingent is currently at the Darwin Air Force Base in Australia to participate in the Pitch Black, which will continue till August 17.

The Indian contingent in Australia is being led by Group Captain CUV Rao and includes a Garud Team, four SU-30 MKI, one X C-130 and a X C-17 aircraft.

The IAF has been at the centre of the exercise as it looks to build on regional partnerships, improve interoperability between nations and promote regional stability. More than 140 aircraft and 4000 personnel from several countries are participating in the Operation Pitch Black in Australia.