हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

Exercise Pitch Black: Garud commandos make maiden jump from IAF's C-130

Garud commandos showcase their will and determination in Australia's Darwin.

Exercise Pitch Black: Garud commandos make maiden jump from IAF&#039;s C-130

The sky is no limit for Indian Air Force's Garud Commando Force and the bravehearts on Monday showed yet again what it takes to be an elite unit. Several Garud commandos made their maiden jump off IAF's C-130 J aircraft as part of Exercise Pitch Black currently underway in Australia's Darwin.

As part of the exercise, the Garud commandos jumped off the transport aircraft one after another in a daredevil sequence which showcased their skills and determination.

 

 

Formed in 2004, the Garud commandos are primarily tasked with securing IAF bases and installations. They are also called in for search and rescue operations - both during peace and during hostilities. They can also be called in for special and covert operations behind enemy lines if the need does arise. Their role in counter-terrorism and in hostage scenariors and hijacking incidents can prove to be crucial.

Little wonder then that they have been an integral part of the IAF contingent taking part in the multi-nation Exercise Pitch Black in Australia. The exercise primarily focuses on exchange of information and experiences between air forces of friendly countries and more than 140 aircraft and 4000 personnel from several countries are participating.

The Indian contingent in Australia is being led by Group Captain CUV Rao and includes a Garud Team, four SU-30 MKI, one X C-130 and a X C-17 aircraft.

 

Tags:
Indian Air ForceGarudGarud commandosExercise Pitch Black

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close