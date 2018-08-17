हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Exercise Pitch Black

Exercise Pitch Black: IAF makes history on last day; Team Garud joins RAAF for Combat Free Fall from C-27J Spartan Aircraft

 Flying Operations for Exercise Pitch Black 2018 cames to an end on August 17.

Exercise Pitch Black: IAF makes history on last day; Team Garud joins RAAF for Combat Free Fall from C-27J Spartan Aircraft
Image courtesy: IAF Twitter

DARWIN (AUSTRALIA): On the final day of Exercise Pitch Black 2018, the Indian Air Force (IAF) created history by undertaking a special air operation alongside the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). 

IAF's special force Garud and RAAF special forces underwent a combat free fall from C-27J Spartan Aircraft. 

It was the first time that an IAF contingent jumped in the “Southern Hemisphere from a non-Indian aircraft. “#ExPitchBlack18 : Making History... During the Ex. A team of IAF PJI's, Special Forces 'GARUDS' along with RAAF special forces, undertook Combat Free Fall from C-27J Spartan Aircraft. It's the first time that 'Team IAF' jumped in the Southern Hemisphere from a Foreign Aircraft,” tweeted the IAF.

Friday, August 17, marked the last day of Operation Pitch Black, one of the biggest exercises of its kinds in the world. 

“#ExPitchBlack18 : The Exercise Pitch Black 2018 culminates today. The main phase of ex commenced on 06 Aug 18, the IAF team achieved its set goals in the exercise & will de-induct on 18 Aug 18,” tweeted the IAF.

“#ExPitchBlack18 : As the Flying Operations for Exercise Pitch Black 2018 comes to an end, the IAF team commenced preparation for de-induction. IAF contingent is on the way to India staging through Malaysia,” added the IAF.

The IAF has been at the centre of Pitch Black 2018, participating in exercises to build on regional partnerships, improve interoperability between nations and promote regional stability. 

The Indian contingent in Australia is being led by Group Captain CUV Rao and includes a Garud Team, four SU-30 MKI, one X C-130 and a X C-17 aircraft. More than 140 aircraft and 4000 personnel from several countries are participating in the Operation Pitch Black in Australia. 

Earlier, a top IAF commander dropped in for a visit at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) base in Australia's Darwin, where the Exercise Pitch Black 2018 was being held. Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C) of Western Air Command Air Marshal C Hari Kumar interacted with the Indian contingent and congratulated the team for their “good work”.

Tags:
Exercise Pitch BlackExercise Pitch Black 2018Australian Air ForceRoyal Australian Air ForceRAAF

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close