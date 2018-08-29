Exercise SCO Peace Mission 2018: Indian Army para commandos carry out free fall jump in Russia - Watch

As part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) peace mission exercise, para-commandos of the Indian Army contingent carried out free fall jump at 255 Services Ranges in Chebarkul in Russia on Tuesday. In the video, the Indian contingent can be seen making a free fall one after the other in close succession.

#WATCH: As part of SCO ( Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) peace mission exercise,Para SF Commandos of Indian Army Contingent carried out free fall jump at 255 Services Ranges, Chebarkul, Russia. pic.twitter.com/DXCh6KmmJR — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018

As part of the exercise, the Indian Army contingent also carried out Specialised Heliborne Operations in counter-terrorist environment at 255 Services Ranges. The joint drills are being carried out to enhance synergy and cooperation among contingents of different Nations.

The exercise SCO Peace Mission 2018, the latest in 'Peace Mission' series formally started on 24 August 2018 in Russia. The opening ceremony was conducted in Chebarkul, Russia with military contingents of the all eight SCO member nations participating in this exercise.

The contingents were addressed by Lieutenant General Alexander Pavlovich Lapin, Chief Commander Central Military District, Russia. The formal parade by military contingents was performed at the camp location of Combined Arms Range in Chebarkul, Russia.

The exercise aims to provide an opportunity to the armed forces of SCO nations to train in counter terrorism operations in urban scenario in a multinational and joint environment.

The scope of the exercise includes professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills and procedures, establishment of joint command and control structures and elimination of terrorist threat in urban counter terrorist scenario.