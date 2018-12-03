हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Expenditure Secretary AN Jha named new Finance Secretary

Fifty-nine-year-old Jha, is a 1982-batch IAS officer of Manipur Tripura cadre.

Expenditure Secretary AN Jha named new Finance Secretary
File photo PTI

NEW DELHI: Ajay Narayan Jha, who is currently serving as Secretary, Expenditure, has been appointed as new Finance Secretary by the Narendra Modi government on Monday.

Prime Minister Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has cleared AN Jha's appointment to the post after incumbent Hasmukh Adhia, a 1981-batch Gujarat cadre officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), retired on November 30.

Fifty-nine-year-old Jha is a 1982-batch IAS officer of Manipur Tripura cadre.

An alumnus of St Stephens College from where he passed with first class in Graduation and post graduation in History, Jha is a recipient of World Bank scholarship to pursue Masters in Economic Policy Management from McGill University in Canada.

He is also an MPhil in public administration from Delhi University. 

