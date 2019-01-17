Explained: How Supreme Court ruling gives fresh lease of life to Mumbai dance bars

MUMBAI: Easing the rules for operations of dance bars in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday struck down stringent laws imposed by the state.
A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri struck down some stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working therein) Act, 2016, giving a major relief to bar owners.
What Maharashtra government said:
Dance bars should not serve alcohol.
What SC ruled:
The state cannot have a situation where everyone is denied. There may be regulations but it can't amount to total prohibition.
What Maharashtra government said:
Dance bars should be one km away from religious places or schools.
What SC ruled:
It is an unreasonable condition to impose in a place like Mumbai and the government should prescribe a reasonable distance.
What Maharashtra government said:
No payment of tips, showering of coins or cash on bar dancers.
What SC ruled:
Payment of tips can be allowed but there should not be showering of coins or cash.
What Maharashtra government said:
The dance bars should remain open only from 6 pm to 11.30 pm.
What SC ruled:
The apex court upheld the Maharashtra government's rule.
What Maharashtra government said:
The owners should install CCTV cameras in their dance bars.
What SC ruled:
The condition to mandatorily install CCTV cameras in dance bars violates privacy.