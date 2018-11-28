हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartarpur corridor

Express gratitude to Pakistan government for Kartarpur corridor: HS Puri

Puri left for Pakistan along with Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur.

Pic Courtesy: ANI

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who has been authorised by the government of India to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan, on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the Imran Khan government leaving for the neighbouring country.

Pointing that the Kartarpur corridor was a long-standing demand of the Sikh community, the Union minister told news agency ANI, “I feel extremely grateful and privileged to be able to make this pilgrimage. This was a long-standing demand of the Sikh community. Express gratitude also to Pakistan government.”

Puri left for Pakistan along with Union minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur, who was also named by Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the corridor.

A grand event has been organised by the Pakistan government for the ground-breaking of the corridor. The foundation stone will be laid by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was invited for the event, but she cited other engagements to decline the same. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder also declined the invitation by the Pakistan government, citing terrorism emanating from the country and killing of Indian soldiers by its Army.

Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had triggered a massive political row during his previous visit to the neighbouring country, however, accepted the invitation and reached Pakistan on Tuesday itself.

Harsimrat Kaur was also targeted by the Congress party for agreeing to go to Pakistan for the ceremony, citing that she had called Sidhu a “gaddar” for his visit to the country to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan as Prime Minister.

Punjab minister Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa had said, “Harsimrat Kaur Badal had called Navjot Singh Sidhu a 'qaum ka gaddar'. Now she herself is going to Pakistan, with what face will she go?”

Kartarpur corridorKartarpurHS PuriIndia Pakistan tiesIndiaPakistanHarsimrat Kaur Badal

