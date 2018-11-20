हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushma Swaraj

Not contesting Lok Sabha Election 2019: Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj, a Lok Sabha member from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, is one of the seniormost leaders of the BJP.

Not contesting Lok Sabha Election 2019: Sushma Swaraj

INDORE: In a major development, External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart Sushma Swaraj announced that she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2019. 

Speaking at a rally in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the 66-year-old said, "It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest next elections."

Swaraj, a Lok Sabha member from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, is one of the senior-most leaders of the BJP.

She also rubbished all talks of BJP facing anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls and praised the good governance under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In December 2016, Swaraj successfully underwent a kidney transplant at AIIMS in the national capital.

Several reports claimed that Swaraj took the decision over health concerns. 

A former Supreme Court lawyer, Swaraj is a seven-time MP and three-time MLA.

At the age of 25 in 1977, she became the youngest cabinet minister of north Indian state of Haryana. She also became the Delhi Chief Minister for a brief period in 1998.

 

Sushma SwarajBJP

