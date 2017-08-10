 
close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives in Kathmandu

Among the top agenda of the BIMSTEC meeting are finalising the free trade agreement among the member states.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 14:51
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrives in Kathmandu
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Kathmandu: Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit to participate in the 15th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting.

The visit comes ahead of Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba`s proposed visit to India beginning August 23.

Besides taking part in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) meeting, Sushma Swaraj will meet Deuba, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, opposition leader K.P. Oli, Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" and Madhes-based leaders.

Officials said Sushma Swaraj will also take stock of latest political developments in Nepal.

Deuba will inaugurate the ministerial meeting on Thursday evening which will be attended by the Foreign Ministers of Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Bhutan. Deputy Foreign Ministers of Myanmar and Thailand will also be participating in the event. 

The 18th Session of the BIMSTEC senior officials` meeting kicked off in the capital on Thursday morning.

India`s position on BIMSTEC is crucial, said a Nepali official.

Nepal is the current chair of the regional grouping and the member states will also discuss fixing the date of the fourth BIMSTEC Summit to be held in Nepal later this year.

Among the top agenda of the BIMSTEC meeting are finalising the free trade agreement among the member states. They will negotiate market access for professionals, reducing the duty cuts on trading goods and other items, among others. 

TAGS

NepalExternal Affairs Minister Sushma SwarajVisitNepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur DeubaBay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation

From Zee News

What is Sarahah app and how does it work?
Apps

What is Sarahah app and how does it work?

PM Narendra Modi reprimands BJP MPs over attendance in Parliament, says &#039;Amit Shah is here, all your leisure days are over&#039;
India

PM Narendra Modi reprimands BJP MPs over attendance in Parl...

India

Oxford launches Tamil, Gujarati online dictionaries

Amid Doklam stand-off with China, Indian Army orders evacuation of border village
India

Amid Doklam stand-off with China, Indian Army orders evacua...

NGT imposes ban on use of non-biodegradable plastic bags less than 50 microns in Delhi
Environment

NGT imposes ban on use of non-biodegradable plastic bags le...

World

Hurricane Franklin makes landfall on coast of Mexico

Rajya Sabha a creation of Constitution that portrays Indian diversity: Hamid Ansari in his farewell address
India

Rajya Sabha a creation of Constitution that portrays Indian...

World

Israel demolishes homes of Palestinian attackers

World

Turkey orders detention of 35 people, including journalist...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India lags in pharma innovation

Congress is down but not out, does not function as a sultanate: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Maratha Kranti Morcha | Here's all you need to know about the silent march across Maharashtra

The return of Ahmed Patel, whither Rahul Gandhi?

Amit Shah vs Ahmed Patel – A battle of titans