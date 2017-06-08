External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj outwits Twitter user who sought help 'from Mars'

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is known to be very prolific on Twitter, on Thursday outwitted a Twitter user who sought help 'from Mars'.

"Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you," is how Swaraj responded today when a member of twitterati made a tongue-in-cheek comment.

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

Swaraj's reply came after Karan Saini tweeted, "@SushmaSwaraj, I am stuck on mars, food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is Mangalyaan-II being sent @ISRO."

@SushmaSwaraj I am stuck on mars, food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is Mangalyaan-II being sent? @isro — karan Saini (@ksainiamd) June 8, 2017

While Swaraj got a lot of praise for her reply, Saini was ridiculed by netizens.

"When someone truly does a great job, the least you can do is 'respect' the person ! Mocking them will get you attention but not respect," tweeted a user.

Following some of the critical tweets, Saini tweeted, "my and our respect for @isro and foreign affairs team is sky- high, my tweet was purely humorous in nature #NationFirstNoCompromise."

My tweet for ISRO and Sushma Swaraj, was purely light humorous in nature, my & our respect for them & their endless service is sky-high. — karan Saini (@ksainiamd) June 8, 2017

The EAM is known for using the social media to reach out to Indians in dire situations and help them.

(With PTI inputs)