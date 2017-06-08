close
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj outwits Twitter user who sought help 'from Mars'

Sushma Swaraj is known for using the social media to reach out to Indians in dire situations and help them.

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 20:20

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is known to be very prolific on Twitter, on Thursday outwitted a Twitter user who sought help 'from Mars'.

"Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you," is how Swaraj responded today when a member of twitterati made a tongue-in-cheek comment.

Swaraj's reply came after Karan Saini tweeted, "@SushmaSwaraj, I am stuck on mars, food sent via Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is Mangalyaan-II being sent @ISRO."

While Swaraj got a lot of praise for her reply, Saini was ridiculed by netizens.

"When someone truly does a great job, the least you can do is 'respect' the person ! Mocking them will get you attention but not respect," tweeted a user.

Following some of the critical tweets, Saini tweeted, "my and our respect for @isro and foreign affairs team is sky- high, my tweet was purely humorous in nature #NationFirstNoCompromise."

The EAM is known for using the social media to reach out to Indians in dire situations and help them.

(With PTI inputs)

External Affairs MinisterSushma SwarajTwitterTwitteratiSocial mediaMarsISRO

