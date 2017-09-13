close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Extremely complicated diplomatic efforts made Father Tom's release possible: Alphons Kannanthanam

Father Tom Uzhunnalil's release from the captivity of the Islamic State was made possible at the end of "extremely complicated diplomatic efforts" by India, Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam said here on Wednesday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 20:55
Extremely complicated diplomatic efforts made Father Tom&#039;s release possible: Alphons Kannanthanam
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Kottayam: Father Tom Uzhunnalil's release from the captivity of the Islamic State was made possible at the end of "extremely complicated diplomatic efforts" by India, Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam said here on Wednesday.

He said hectic diplomatic efforts were made at various levels, including at the level of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Minister Sushma Swaraj, to bring the priest back to safety.

"The release of Father Uzhunnalil was made possible at the end of extremely complicated diplomatic efforts," Alphons said.

He acknowledged the help that India received from many countries, including Oman and Saudi Arabia, for the mission.

The Catholic priest from Kerala was rescued in Yemen yesterday, 18 months after he was abducted by Islamic State terrorists during a deadly attack on a care home in the port city of Aden in the war-ravaged country.

TAGS

Father Tom UzhunnalilIslamic stateAlphons KannanthanamSushma SwarajSaudi ArabiaOman

From Zee News

Watch — Ahmedabad to Mumbai high-speed bullet train route
GujaratMaharashtra

Watch — Ahmedabad to Mumbai high-speed bullet train route

Bizarre! Delhi man receives soap after ordering phone online - Know what happened
Delhi

Bizarre! Delhi man receives soap after ordering phone onlin...

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate world&#039;s second biggest dam on September 17
Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate world's second biggest...

Gujarat

Plea against NOTA in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls not maintain...

Govt asks 1,222 NGOs to validate bank accounts in which they receive foreign contribution
India

Govt asks 1,222 NGOs to validate bank accounts in which the...

Jammu and Kashmir

Pak troops violate ceasefire along LoC, IB in Jammu, Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir

Students protest mysterious death of boy in J&K's...

Rajasthan

Engineering student stabs college director, commits suicide

Delhi

DCW sets up committee to check open sale of acid

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Why the courts and the MoEF are on a collision course

Investing in quality education is imperative if India wants to reap demographic dividends

DNA Edit | Mr Gaffe: Gandhi scion refuses to learn

The bullet train is a far reaching and momentous project for India

DNA Edit: Give Armed Forces Their Due