Extremely complicated diplomatic efforts made Father Tom's release possible: Alphons Kannanthanam

Kottayam: Father Tom Uzhunnalil's release from the captivity of the Islamic State was made possible at the end of "extremely complicated diplomatic efforts" by India, Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam said here on Wednesday.

He said hectic diplomatic efforts were made at various levels, including at the level of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Minister Sushma Swaraj, to bring the priest back to safety.

"The release of Father Uzhunnalil was made possible at the end of extremely complicated diplomatic efforts," Alphons said.

He acknowledged the help that India received from many countries, including Oman and Saudi Arabia, for the mission.

The Catholic priest from Kerala was rescued in Yemen yesterday, 18 months after he was abducted by Islamic State terrorists during a deadly attack on a care home in the port city of Aden in the war-ravaged country.