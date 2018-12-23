Extremely sad that we lost young lives: PM Narendra Modi condoles death of 10 people in Gujarat bus accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his grief after ten people were killed when a bus in which they were travelling fell into a 200-feet gorge in Gujarat's Dang district. The prime minister in a series of tweets offered his condolences saying that the accident was "deeply anguishing".

Taking to micro-blogging site, Twitter, PM Modi said, "The bus accident in Gujarat’s Dang District is deeply anguishing. It is extremely sad that we lost young lives in the accident. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I hope the injured recover at the earliest."

In an accident on Monday, at least 10 people, including eight children, were killed when a bus in which they were returning after enjoying a picnic, police said on Sunday.

Around 80 people, mostly students of a coaching class in Surat, were travelling in the bus, which was on its way to Surat when the incident occurred on the Mahal-Bardipada road near Ahwa town, 380 km from here, on Saturday evening, the police said.

Over 24 people were injured when the driver apparently lost control of the bus. The deceased included eight children and two adults, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shweta Shrimali.

Seventeen students with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals in Surat. The rescue operation continued till late on Saturday night, the SP said.

All the students, who were in the age group of 10-16 years, are residents of Amroli area in Surat. The students were returning after visiting the Sabri dam in Dang. The picnic was sponsored by their tuition class.