Eyeing 'Mahagathbandhan' against BJP, Chandrababu Naidu to meet Mamata Banerjee after HD Deve Gowda and MK Stalin

NEW DELHI: Days after he met Janata Dal-Secular chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and DMK chief MK Stalin, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is now set to meet Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata next week.

According to reports, Naidu will meet Mamata on November 19.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister will meet the TMC chief to invite her for the key meeting of the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance partners scheduled on November 22 in the national capital.

Naidu is supposed to come to Kolkata and meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TDP said.

"To strengthen the 'Mahagathbandhan,' Naidu will be meeting Mamata Banerjee on 19th...The way things are going on 'Mahagathbandhan' should be strong. Mamata Banerjee is a great leader who fights against the Narendra Modi government. These two leaders together will definitely help and they can oust the Modi government," TDP spokesperson Lanka Dinakaran said.

Mamata Banerjee was possibly the first leader who tried to unite the Opposition ever since the Centre took the move to ban the old currency notes of high denomination.

Even at that point in time, she reached out to CPI-M's Sitaram Yechiry for holding a joint protest against the Centre's move.

Naidu-Mamata meeting is going to have great significance as the TDP chief is an important political player in southern India and Mamata in eastern India.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had mooted the theory of one-to-one fight against the mighty BJP.

''Whoever is strong in whichever area should fight out the BJP and others should support that party,'' she had suggested.

However, Mamata 'didi' has still not confirmed whether she will attend the big Magathbandhan meeting on November 22 or send some representative.

Mamata has, meanwhile, called a meeting in Kolkata on January 19 where she has invited big political players of the country.

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin and several others have agreed to take part in the grand anti-BJP show in Kolkata.