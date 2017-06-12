Fairoz Khan appointed new President of NSUI

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday approved appointment of Fairoz Khan as the new President of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the students wing of the party.

This was announced by AICC General Secretary Janardan Dwivedi in a statement. Khan has been appointed NSUI President for two years.

"Rahul Gandhi had appointed a screening committee to shortlist the deserving candidates for the presidentship of the All India NSUI," said the statement.

"The Vice President interviewed the shortlisted candidates himself and in consultation with the screening committee selected Fairoz Khan from Jammu and Kashmir to be the President of the All India NSUI," it added.

The statement also added that Sonia Gandhi has accorded her approval to the appointment of Fairoz Khan as NSUI President for two years with immediate effect.

Khan was earlier national General Secretary of the NSUI.

