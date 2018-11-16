Fake degree is in BJP's DNA: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM Modi and RSS

NEW DELHI: A day after students' body president Ankiv Baisoya resigned amid allegations of submitting a fake degree for admission to the Delhi University, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi flung fresh allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress president wrote, Modi and his minister have shown students that the entry to BJP is via 'fake degrees'. He added that RSS supports such persons in power who possess fake degrees.

“Shri chappan aur unke mantriyon ne chatron ko dikhaya hai ki BJP mai mantrimandal ka shighra dwar farzi degree dikha kar khulta hai. Shaikshik sansthano par prahar aur farxi degree walon ko satta par bithana RSS ka purana siddhant hai. Isliye DU par RSS ka farzikal strike jair hai ('Mr 56' and his ministers have shown students that under the BJP fast entry gates of ministries open for those who possess fake degrees. The RSS' has an old tradition of attacking educational institutions and helping those with fake degrees attain power. That is why the 'farjical strikes' of RSS continue on Delhi University),” he tweeted in Hindi.

He also shared an image of Ankiv Baisoya, PM Modi and Union Minister Smriti Irani, with words “Fake degree is in BJP's DNA”.

Baisoya stepped down from his post after reports of him possessing a fake degree. In a Facebook post, Baisoya said he was resigning from the post of DUSU president because he respects the mandate of Delhi University students, who voted for him.

In 2014, Irani was embroiled in a fake degree controversy, after she was accused of providing contradictory affidavits about her educational qualifications. The court later dismissed the charges.