Fake IAF website luring candidates for recruitment, FIR filed

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force has lodged an against unknown persons for duping job seekers by creating a fake website of the force. The FIR was lodged on 16 March.

Police said that they acted on the complaint from the Indian Air Force and filed the FIR saying that these unidentified persons are recruiting people or were in a bid to dupe people in the name of fake recruitment. Police have lodged a case under Information Technology Act.

The matter came to light when an Air Force officer posted at the Army headquarters in New Delhi stumbled upon the fake website - indianairforcerectt.co.in. It reportedly had details of recruitment for IAF and even had application forms which could be downloaded from the website.

The officer informed the cyber cell at Mandir Marg Police Station in Delhi. A case under sections for impersonation and those under the Information Technology Act was filed at Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday.