Fake Indian currency recovered from Indo-Nepal Border

While a youth managed to flee, another who was identified as Ramdayal (26) was arrested after Rs 4.06 lakh of FICN was recovered from him.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:55

Balrampur: Fake Indian currency notes with a face value of over Rs 4 lakh were recovered from a youth along the Indo-Nepal border here, the police said on Thursday.

The recovery was made yesterday by a joint team of police and SSB personnel on a tip off, Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said.

While a youth managed to flee, another who was identified as Ramdayal (26) was arrested after Rs 4.06 lakh of FICN was recovered from him.

A probe is on in the matter.

