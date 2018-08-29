हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fake job racket

Fake Indian Railways jobs racket busted, CBI arrests 3 persons

As part of the ongoing investigation, the central agency conducted raids at six places in Odisha and West Bengal, during which the arrests were made.

Fake Indian Railways jobs racket busted, CBI arrests 3 persons

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with a fake Indian Railways recruitment scam. As part of the ongoing investigation, the central agency conducted raids at six places in Odisha and West Bengal, during which the arrests were made.

During the searches, CBI officials recovered application forms filled by job aspirants and some other incriminating articles.

This comes months after the Indian Railways issued a public notice warning job aspirants against touts involved in a fake recruitment racket, wherein they promised jobs in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corportation (IRCTC).

Posting the notice on microblogging site Twitter on May 14, the Ministry of Railways had said, “that some anti-social elements were making false promises of providing jobs in IRCTC, cautioning people to refrain from getting in their net.

The Indian Railways, in its circular, had said that the IRCTC had not initiated any recruitment drive in the recent past. The Indian Railways had said that whenever any employment opportunity was available with the IRCTC, it would be made public through newspapers and official website irctc.com.

The Indian Railways had also sought help from the public to nab the touts involved in the IRCTC job racket. The Ministry of Railways urged people to file complaint in this regard with police and inform authorities of Indian Railways.

"It has come to notice that some unscrupulous elements are trying to deceive candidates/public by false promises of securing jobs in IRCTC. Public/candidates are hereby informed not to fall prey under the claim made by such job racketeers/touts. IRCTC has not initiated any recruitment in the recent past. Whenever recruitment is made same will be advertised in the newspaper as well as in the official IRCTC website i.e. www.irctc.com," the circular read.

"Help IRCTC is catching such touts/job racketeers when they approach you by lodging a complaint in the police stations against such element and inform us regarding the same," it further read.

