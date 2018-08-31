Families plead terrorists to release abducted relatives of Jammu and Kashmir policemen

After at least 24 hours has passed since nine relatives of the Jammu and Kashmir police and army were abducted, their families on Friday morning appealed to the terrorists to release them.

In a footage by Zee News, the members of the family could be seen crying as they appealed to the terrorists to free their kidnapped relatives.

On Thursday night, the nine people whose family members are working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army were kidnapped by terrorists from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora in the state.

Among those abducted, the brother of a deputy superintendent of police is included. Police did not immediately gave an official statement and said they were trying to ascertain reports of abductions. The information of the abduction was given by officials privy to the development.

The kidnapped people have been identified as -- Zubair Ahmad Bhat (son of policeman Mohd Maqbool Bhat a resident of Arawani), Arif Ahmad Sankar (brother of station house officer Nazir Ahmad Sankar a resident of Arwani Bijbehara), Faizan Ahmad Makro (son of policeman Bashir Ahmad Makro a resident of Kharpora Kulgam), Sumar Ahmad Rather (son of policeman Ab.Salam Rather a resident of Yamrach Yaripora Kulgam), Gowher Ahmad Malik (brother of top police officer DSP Aijaz a resident of Katapora Kulgam), Yasir Ahmad Bhat (son of police officer ASI Bashir Ahmad Bhat abducted from Watho Shopian presently posted at CID Office Humhama Badgam.

Two other kin of policemen identified as Nasir Ahmed from Mindora, Shabir Ahmad Zargar of Kangan Tral were kidnapped early in the evening. Terrorists also kidnapped Asif Ahmed Rather from Pinglish Tral. He is a son of a policeman Rafiq Ahmad Rather.

Security forces had gone on a rampage on Wednesday after killing four policemen in Shopian in south Kashmir and damaged some houses belonging to terrorists.

In a related development, kin of a policeman, who was abducted from Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, was released after being mercilessly beaten up by militants.

Earlier on Thursday, Salahuddin's son Shakeel was arrested by the NIA officials from his Rambagh residence in Srinagar. Shakeel has been working as a senior lab technician in SKIMS Soura. Restrictions had also been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to prevent protests called by separatists in support of Article 35A.

"Restrictions have been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, MR Gunj and Safa Kadal police stations while partial restrictions will remain in force in areas under Kralkhud and Maisuma police stations on Thursday and Friday.

"The restrictions are purely preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order," the J&K Police said in a statement.