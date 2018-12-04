हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Highway 73

Family gets farmland back after legal battle that lasted 67 years

It is reported that the farmland belonging to Dalbir Singh was taken away by the state government of the time without any notification of land acquisition in 1951.

Representational image

Yamunanagar: At a time when a newly-independent India was brimming with hope after years of colonial rule, a farmer in Haryana lost his all when his farmland was taken away for the construction of National Highway 73. The year was 1951 and it took two generations of the farmer's family to finally get justice.

It is reported that the farmland belonging to Dalbir Singh was taken away by the state government of the time without any notification of land acquisition. With only the legal option left to him, Singh approached local courts and fought his case for 18 years before passing away.

The onus of carrying out the legal battle fell on his son who - through sheer determination and perseverance, managed to keep fighting for justice.

After decades of a long-winding legal case, a local farmer court finally ruled in favour of the Singh family and the land - located on the Ambala-Jagadhari road (old National Highway 73) - will finally be returned. There were scenes of absolute jubilation in the Singh household which had waited for a long time to get back what was theirs. While some members of the family said they had been tempted to give up all hope, they are glad that they did not. 

