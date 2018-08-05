हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air Hostess Suicide

Family members of air hostess, who committed suicide, protest at Jantar Mantar

The family of air hostess Anissia Batra, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in south Delhi last month, on Sunday staged protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital seeking justice for the deceased.

More than 500 others gathered with the family at Jantar Mantar and demanded that justice be given to them. Family members said that they would continue the fight unless Anissia gets justice. They further accused the Delhi Police of inaction in the case.

The transfer of investigation to the crime branch has, however, given some hopes to the family of the deceased air hostess. Her father alleged that he had constantly been getting threats from her in-laws.

Anissia Batra had killed herself allegedly by jumping from the terrace of her residence in south Delhi. Her family had accused her in-laws of troubling her for dowry. Following the complaint, the Delhi Police had filed a case under section 420-B of the Indian Penal Code.

Anissia Batra had reportedly sent a text to her husband just before taking the extreme step. Her husband Mayank Batra was at home at the time of the incident. He immediately reached the terrace but couldn't find her. Anissia was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead by the doctors.

Hours before taking the extreme step, the woman had sent a message to one of her friends saying that her husband had locked her in a room.

According to the police, a complaint about a domestic fight was filed by Anissia on June 27 as well. Following this, she had lodged a complaint at the Hauz Khas police station. In her complaint, she had also said her husband and his family would be responsible if anything happened to her.

