Famous break-ups in the history of Indian politics

It is often said that there are no permanent friends, and no permanent enemies in politics. All political ventures and separations have been decided by electoral gains. Few political alliances in India that were formed keeping in mind future benefits ended on a bitter note.

We list out four such political break-ups in Indian politics:

1. SP-BSP

The main political rivals in Uttar Pradesh from the past two decades were friends in the early 90s. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fought the 1993 assembly elections together, a year after the demolition of Babri Masjid. SP's Mulayam Singh Yadav was sworn in as the chief minister of the state in December 1993, however, Mayawati withdrew BSP's support from the government in June 1995.

Angered Samajwadi Party supporters attacked Mayawati in Lucknow. She was not only beaten up by the mob, but her clothes were also torn. BJP MLA Bramdutt Diwedi who was present there at that time saved Mayawati and took her out of there. From then, the SP and the BSP became sworn political enemies.

Recently, when journalists asked about the possibility of an alliance between the SP and the BSP on the lines of the RJD and the JDU in Bihar, Mayawati clearly denied it.

2. BJP - JDU

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) were struggling to make their presence felt in Bihar even after several political gimmicks in the 90s. After forming a coalition, they swept 2005 Bihar assembly polls. The alliance once again grabbed power in 2010 polls, leaving no space for Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to make a comeback.

But when the BJP announced Narendra Modi as its Prime Ministerial candidate for 2014 Lok Sabha polls, JDU chief and chief minister Nitish Kumar kicked out BJP leaders from his cabinet. BJP saw this as a betrayal and announced 'Bihar bandh' the following day.

Both the JDU and the RJD performed poorly in 2014 Lok Sabha elections held after the breaking of alliance in Bihar. The JDU and the RJD could win only two and four seats respectively. To prevent its old friend - the BJP - to assume power in Bihar, Nitish collaborated with RJD chief Lalu Yadav despite huge differences and took the lead.

3. BJP - Shiv Sena

Both the BJP and the Shiv Sena are allies in Maharashtra and the Central government at present. The Shiv Sena and the BJP were known to shadow each other since 1989. Their alliance provided the BJP the space it was seeking in Maharashtra and Shiv Sena got an acceptability in Hindi heartland. These parties also ruled Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999.

But things became sour after the death of Shiv Sena's founder Bal Thackeray. The BJP declined Shiv Sena's offer to contest less seats and broke the alliance. Although the BJP became the largest party after 2014 assembly polls but could not attain majority. Hence, once again, these parties formed a government together in Maharashtra after a gap of 15 years. However, the relationship between these two parties today is not as strong as it used to be.

4. BJP - BJD

BJD leader Naveen Patnaik, chief minister of Odisha, was one of the most trustworthy allies of the BJP. The BJP used to support the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha for its support at the Centre. However, in 2009 Odisha assembly elections both the parties decided to part ways as neither could finalise the seat sharing agreement.

Though the Congress was eyeing this break-up as a much-needed opportunity to return to power in Odisha after 10 years, it failed to do so as Naveen Patnaik came back to power with total majority.